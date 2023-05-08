Putin, Japarov believe it’s important to develop Russian military facilities in Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of developing Russian military facilities in Kyrgyzstan, according to a joint statement that was adopted following a meeting between the two heads of state and published on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"Emphasizing the need to ensure the security and sovereignty of the Kyrgyz Republic, including countering possible acts of armed attack by international terrorist organizations, the heads of state highlight the importance of strengthening the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and developing Russian military facilities located on its territory," the statement said.

Having discussed issues related to ensuring security in the Central Asian region in the context of joint counteraction to external challenges and threats, the presidents also confirmed their readiness to further deepen military and military-technical cooperation, including as part of the Agreement between the Russian Federation and Kyrgyzstan on the Status and Conditions of the Joint Russian Military Base on the Territory of the Kyrgyz Republic of September 20, 2012 and the bilateral Agreement on the Development of Military-Technical Cooperation of June 20, 2017.

It is also pointed out, that Russia and Kyrgyzstan are going to continue coordinating security policies within CSTO.

Putin and Japarov noted the importance of work on biosecurity memorandum.

"A note has been made of the importance of developing a memorandum of understanding between the cabinet of the Russian Federation and the cabinet of the Kyrgyz Republic on issues of biological security," said the joint statement on deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The document noted that the presidents reaffirmed that Russia and Kyrgyzstan share the approaches in favor of strict compliance with and consistent strengthening of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction.