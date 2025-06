LUGANSK, June 20. /TASS/. Now that Russian forces captured the Moskovka settlement, they are less than 1 kilometer from the town of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"After the liberation of Moskovka, they are is less than 1 kilometer from the settlement of Kupyansk. This is a very short distance," he said.

Fighters of the battlegroup West liberated Moskoska on June 20, the Russian Defense Ministry said.