Russia’s military operation aimed at demilitarizing Ukraine — upper house speaker

DUSHANBE, February 25. /TASS/. Russia's special military operation is aimed at stopping the militarization of Ukraine, Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday.

"In accordance with the treaties that we signed with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics on mutual assistance and cooperation, Russia announced a special military operation to enforce peace, to stop the militarization of Ukraine going on in the most active way, we were simply left with no other choice," Matviyenko said during a speech at the 7th Inter-Parliamentary Forum "Tajikistan-Russia: the potential of interregional cooperation".

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the republics of Donbass, he decided to conduct a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow's plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. On February 21, Putin declared recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.

The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.