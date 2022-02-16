Disinformation around Ukraine outnumbered fakes on Syria — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The volume of Western media misinformation around Ukraine has exceeded the number of fakes on the situation in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

"I have not seen such a number of fakes, misinformation, stuffing, slander and lies in a consolidated form for a long time. I think that even the situation in Syria was not marked by such a concentration of disinformation," she said.

Zakharova noted that Western countries "established a huge number of anti-fake [news] units within their structures, primarily NATO and the EU." "I think they have provided themselves with work probably for a year ahead on blamestorming," the diplomat added.