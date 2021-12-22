Putin, Luxembourg’s Bettel discuss situation in Ukraine, migration crisis — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel; the two leaders discussed the migration crisis and the situation in Ukraine’s southeast, among other things, the Kremlin press service announced Wednesday.

"The sides discussed the issues of settlement of the conflict in Ukraine’s southeast, as well as the migration situation at the border between Belarus and EU states," the Kremlin said.

The Russian president "provided a principal assessment of Kiev’s destructive actions that led to an impasse in the negotiation on the resolution of the intra-Ukrainian crisis."

"A necessity of complete and unconditional implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures by the Kiev authorities was underscored," the Kremlin said, adding that the phone call took place on Luxembourg’s initiative.