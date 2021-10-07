Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Tokyo area

TOKYO, October 7. /TASS/. A magnitude 6.1 quake jolted the Tokyo area on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

The epicenter of underground jolts was on the border of Tokyo and Chiba prefectures, at a depth of 80 kilometers.

Buildings swayed in the Japanese capital city as an emergency warning system went off in the streets.

There was no abnormality reported from Tokai No.2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo, reports said.

There is no tsunami danger in Japan after the quake, but seismologists warn about the possibility of new powerful aftershocks.