Russian forces destroy ammunition warehouse of 60th Ukrainian mechanized brigade

MOSCOW, 25 June. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed an ammunition warehouseof the 60th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"The ammunition warehouseof the 60th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the settlement of Ogurtsovo in the Kharkov region," he said.

In addition, operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian Armed Forces shelled 108 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, servicemen, and military equipment in 137 districts during the day.