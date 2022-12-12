Bridge in Melitopol neighborhood bombed by Ukrainian saboteurs

MELITOPOL, December 12. /TASS/. A bridge in a Melitopol neighborhood was compromised by Ukrainian saboteurs on Monday, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement said.

"Terrorists damaged a bridge in the village of Konstantinovka, Melitopol’s eastern neighborhood," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, the saboteurs planted an explosive device at a bridge pillar. "The terrorists’ goal is to disrupt supplies of vital cargo, food, medicine and building materials to the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Rogov told TASS that two powerful explosions had been heard in Melitopol in the evening.