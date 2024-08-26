News agency Reuters confirms death of its safety adviser Ryan Evans in Kramatorsk

LONDON, August 26. /TASS/. Reuters news agency confirmed that its safety adviser Ryan Evans, who worked as part of the agency’s team covering developments in Ukraine, was killed in Kramatorsk, a Kiev-controlled city in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the agency reported on Monday.

According to the agency, "Evans, a former British soldier, had been working with Reuters since 2022 and advised its journalists on safety around the world including in Ukraine, Israel and at the Paris Olympics. He was 38."

"We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to Ryan's family and loved ones. Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly," Reuters reported.

A Reuters source told TASS earlier that the agency’s safety adviser was killed, but did not provide his name. The agency stated that a missile strike on Kramatorsk on Saturday left one employee missing, while two others were rushed to a hospital.