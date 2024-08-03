Russian authorities confirm death of five kids in Nizhny Tagil building collapse

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has confirmed that there are five children among the ten victims of a partial building collapse in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil.

"The Emergencies Ministry’s teams rescued 15 people from under the rubble, including seven children. Unfortunately, the tragedy killed ten people, with five kids among them," a ministry spokesperson told TASS.

The ministry said earlier that a search and rescue operation was over. The operation, which lasted over two days, involved more than 550 personnel and 74 pieces of equipment. A total of 2,496 metric tons of rubble was removed.

Two sections of a five-story apartment building in Nizhny Tagil collapsed following a gas explosion on August 1.