Landslide in India kills more than 40 people

NEW DELHI, July 30. /TASS/. A total of 41 people died and at least 70 were injured in a landslide in the southern Indian state of Kerala, the Asianet news outlet reported.

According to the Honorary Consul of Russia in India, Ratish Nair, no foreigners were killed or injured in the incident.

"There are no foreigners among the dead and injured, including Russian citizens, after the landslide in Kerala," he told TASS.

The landslide occurred in hilly areas of Wayanad district in the northeast of the southern Indian state of Kerala. Hundreds of people may be trapped under the debris. The number of dead and injured could rise. Rescuers are working with servicemen at the site. Their work is being hampered by continuing heavy rains.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the victims' families and announced compensation. Relatives of the landslide victims will receive 200,000 Indian rupees (about $2,400) each, while the injured will receive 50,000 Indian rupees (about $600) from the government.