Three villages in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian drones

BELGOROD, July 28. /TASS/. Three villages in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region were attacked by Ukrainian drones, no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Ukrainian troops continue delivering strikes on settlements in the Belgorod Region. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, a kamikaze drone attacked a moving passenger car in the village of Ustinka. The driver was intact whereas the car was damaged.

A drone dropped munitions in the village of Baitsury, damaging a fence around a single-family house. The explosion of a kamikaze drone damaged a car shed in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.