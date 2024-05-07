Fire in Russia’s Irkutsk Region completely extinguished

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A major fire in the town of Vikhorevka in the Irkutsk Region has been fully put out, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Firefighters extinguished a fire near the town of Vikhorevka in the Irkutsk Region," the department said.

In Vikhorevka and eight garden associations in the Bratsky district, the fire destroyed 203 buildings, including 15 residential houses. Thirty-four people were evacuated, including 17 children. Thirteen houses burned down in the town, leaving 46 people homeless.

Fires also broke out in the Tayshetsky, Ust-Kutsky and Chunsky districts. Two people died in the fires and five others were injured. A state of emergency is in effect in the Irkutsk Region due to fires and unfavorable weather conditions.