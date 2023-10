MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Explosions were heard on Tuesday night in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchug, housing the country’s largest oil refinery, the Strana news portal reported early on Wednesday.

As of 00:05 Moscow time, air raid warning has been declared in the country’s regions of Vinnitsa, Kiev, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Cherkassy and Kirovograd.