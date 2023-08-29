Bodies of three people found at site of Russian Mi-8 helicopter crash — officials

CHELYABINSK, August 29. /TASS/. The bodies of three people have been found at the crash site of an Mi-8 helicopter in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region, the regional office of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement.

"The forces and means of the emergency situations agency of the South Urals have been dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, a burning Mi-8 helicopter was found in a forested area. The fire has been put out. The bodies of three people were found. There are no casualties among the population, and the settlement sustained no damage," the statement said.