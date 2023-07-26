Explosions take place in area of military airfield in Khmelnitsky Region

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. A large number of explosions rang out in the town of Starokonstantinov in the Khemlnitsky Region, which is home to a military airfield, the Strana news outlet reported.

Air defenses were engaged as the explosions were taking place, the report said.

Earlier reports said, without elaborating, that three waves of explosions shook the Khemlnitsky Region.

Ukrainian news media also reported blasts in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, Lvov and Khmelnitsky regions. Eyewitnesses told TASS a powerful explosion rocked Kiev.