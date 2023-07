MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. A volcanic eruption has started in an uninhabited area near the Icelandic capital city Reykjavik, Agence France Presse reported on Monday, citing Iceland’s Meteorological Office.

The eruption began at 4:40 p.m. local time (7:40 p.m. Moscow time) on the Reykjanes Peninsula some 30 kilometers from the capital city.

In 2021 and 2022, several eruptions occurred in Reykjanes.