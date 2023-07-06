Storm Shadow missile downed in Zaporozhye Region delivered in Moscow

DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. The Storm Shadow missile, downed by Russian air defenses in the Zaporozhye Region, has been delivered in Moscow for examination, says Dmitry Rogozin, head of the ‘Tsar's Wolves’ scientific and research center.

"It is already in Moscow. It was delivered by the Tsar’s Wolves special forces unit, led by Colonel Batsev," Rogozin told TASS.

The missile was handed over to the Russian military-industrial complex for examination with coordination from Rogozin and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

According to Rogozin, Ukrainian armed forces tried to prevent the retrieval of the downed missile. To that extent, the enemy engaged heavy artillery and a special reconnaissance group. However, all enemy’s attempts were promptly thwarted.