Water levels subside to nearly zero in two districts of Kherson Region — governor

GENICHESK, June 14. /TASS/. The water levels are back to practically normal in the Aleshki and Golaya Pristan districts of the Kherson Region, which were flooded after last week’s Kakhovka dam collapse, the acting governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said on Wednesday.

"Water levels in the Aleshki and Golaya Pristan municipal districts have subsided to practically zero, standing at 0.1 and 0.25 meters, respectively. In the Novaya Kakhovka urban district, the water level remained practically unchanged, at five meters," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.