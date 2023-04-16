Over 180 tons of aid for those affected by earthquakes delivered from Russia to Turkey

ANKARA, April 16. /TASS/. A container ship from Russia has delivered more than 180 tons of humanitarian assistance for those affected by the February devastating earthquakes in Turkey. The ship has called at the Black Sea port of Unye, the Anadolu news agency reported on Sunday, citing local authorities.

According to the news agency, the Evrim Group ship has arrived from Sochi with 184 tons of food products for those affected by the earthquakes.

Two powerful 7.7-magnitude and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province, located in the country’s southeast, on February 6. The tremors, followed by thousands of aftershocks, were felt in eleven provinces as well as in neighboring countries, including Syria. According to official statistics, the quakes claimed more than 50,000 lives. Damage has been estimated at more than 100 billion US dollars.