Senator brands explosion at Black Sea Fleet headquarters as terrorist attack

SEVASTOPOL, July 31. /TASS/. Senator from the republic of Crimea Olga Kovitidi branded the incident with the explosion on the territory of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on Navy Day as a terrorist attack.

She added that so far it cannot be definitely stated where exactly the attack came from.

"The incident that occurred in Sevastopol is a terrorist act. FSB officers are working on the spot, until the conclusion of law enforcement agencies, not a single sane person can say where and how this strike was made. The drone attack will be given an appropriate assessment with certain conclusions," she told TASS.

She added that all the victims of the explosion received the necessary medical assistance, nothing threatens their lives.

On Sunday morning, a low-powered explosive device mounted on a makeshift drone went off at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. As the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev reported, six people were injured as a result of the explosion, two of them are in average condition. Celebrations planned in the city for the Russian Navy Day have been canceled due to security concerns.