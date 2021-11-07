Explosion destroys cafe building in Kazakhstan’s Aktau

NUR-SULTAN, November 7. /TASS/. An explosion destroyed a cafe building in Kazakhstan’s Aktau, the press service of the emergencies department of Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region said on Sunday.

"Reports about an explosion at a cafe in the city of Aktau came at 22:25 local time (19:25 Moscow time) on November 7. The building was destroyed completely. No data about casualties is available," it said.

Twenty rescuers and six vehicles are working at the site. "A probe to identify the cause of the explosion is underway," the press service said.