Short-circuiting at conveyor with powder may lead to explosion — emergency services

TASS, October 22. According to preliminary data, short-circuiting in a conveyor belt resulted in explosion in a shop of Razryad plant in the Ryazan Region, emergency services told TASS.

"It was ascertained preliminarily during investigation of explosion causes that the short circuit occurred in the conveyor belt for powder shipment. It led to fire outbreak and almost immediate detonation," the source said.

Seventeen individuals died as a result of the emergency at the plant. A criminal case was opened.