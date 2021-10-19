Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in Taymyr in Russia’s Far North, no injuries

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. A Mi-8 helicopter made an emergency landing in the Krasnoyarsk Region, with no one injured in the incident, the regional emergencies services reported on Tuesday.

"A Mi-8 helicopter flying along the Nosok-Karaul-Dudinka route has made an emergency landing. According to preliminary data, the helicopter landed safely 12 km west of a helicopter site of the settlement of Karaul. There were 11 people aboard the helicopter. No one has been injured in the incident," the emergencies services said.

The helicopter belongs to the local Norilsk Avia airline. A technical fault is behind the helicopter’s emergency landing, the aviation circles reported.