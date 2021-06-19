Death toll from Kemerovo Region plane crash climbs to 7, 17 injured - source

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The death toll from the plane crash in Russia’s Kemerovo Region has climbed to 7, another 17 people were injured, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

"According to the latest data, 17 people were injured, seven others were killed," the source said. The plane was carrying a total of 20 people.

The L-410 aicraft that took off from the Tanai airfield crashed into a forest. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the crew reported the failure of one of the engines.