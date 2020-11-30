Power restored to Russian Primorye Region’s city after ice storm

VLADIVOSTOK, November 30./TASS/. Repair teams have restored power to Artyom, a satellite city north of Vladivostok, where a state of emergency was imposed after an ice storm last week, the city administration reports on its website.

"Electricity has been restored to all apartment buildings and private houses in Artyom," it said. Work continues at three apartment blocks and 26 private houses that saw repeat outages due to wire breakage from falling trees. As of the end of last week, 1,400 people remained without electricity in Artyom, home to over 100,000 residents.

On November 19, the Primorye Region was hit by rain, which later turned into snow and freezing rain. The storm damaged power lines, toppled trees and structures. Homes in 73 settlements, with a total population of over 180,000 people, were left without electricity. On November 20, the region declared a state of emergency. By Friday, heat and electricity supply was restored largely, but work to deal with the damage continues.