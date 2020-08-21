Navalny’s family insists on his transfer to Germany

"Another case conference has taken place and we can see some improvement in the patient’s condition," he noted. "The main diagnosis has been made and a treatment strategy has been determined that is producing results," Murakhovsky added.

OMSK, August 21. /TASS/. The wife of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma at the Emergency Hospital No. 1 in the Russian city of Omsk, insists that her husband should be transferred to Germany, the hospital’s Chief Physician Alexander Murakhovsky told reporters on Friday.

He noted that German doctors who had arrived in Omsk earlier "have been provided with all information and agreed that there is no immediate need to transfer the patient anywhere, particularly because a flight could negatively affect him." However, in Murakhovsky’s words, "the risk declined as his condition slightly improved."

"Since Navalny is still unconscious, the information was provided to his wife who is his legal representative. We don’t recommend a flight for him but his wife insists that her husband be transferred to a German hospital. We believe that such a flight is possible if the family and German intensivists take all responsibility," the chief physician pointed out.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said that a plane carrying the blogger made an emergency landing in Omsk after Navalny had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. The blogger, who was taken to the hospital, is in a coma. On Friday, a case conference took place that involved German experts and a decision was made to keep Navalny at the Omsk hospital until his condition stabilized.