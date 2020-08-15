Four miners killed after conveyor belt collapses at mine in Russia’s Vorkuta

TASS, August 15. Four miners have been killed after a conveyor belt collapsed at a mine in Russia’s Vorkuta (the Komi Republic), a source in the emergency services informed TASS.

"An above-ground mine gallery with a conveyor belt for coal transportation collapsed at the Vorgashorskaya mine. Four workers of the mine have been killed," the source stated.

Four rescue units are at the scene. According to preliminary reports, no one has been injured.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s directorate for the Komi Republic confirmed the report of the accident.