WHO's Emergency Committee to convene on novel coronavirus on January 22

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will hold an Emergency Committee session on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China on Wednesday, the WHO said in a statement published on its official Twitter account.

"WHO Director-General [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] will convene an Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under the International Health Regulations. The Committee will meet on Wednesday, 22 January 2020," the statement said.

"The Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) will ascertain whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, and what recommendations should be made to manage it," the statement added.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the WHO about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. All suspected cases of new pneumonia were tested for the coronavirus.

According to latest reports, 217 people were infected with the novel coronavirus, including 198 residents of Wuhan. Three people have died from the new virus. Isolated cases were also confirmed in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.