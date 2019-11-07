Russian officials open criminal case after nearly 30 kids come down with sickness on train

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Investigators have launched a criminal case over food poisoning that affected almost 30 children on a train from a health camp in Mineralnye Vody bound for Moscow, spokeswoman for the Moscow Interregional Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Russian Investigative Committee Yelena Markovskaya told TASS.

"An organized group of 44 children aged 9 to 14 was travelling from a health camp located in Mineralnye Vody to the capital. On the evening of November 6, while en route, eight children told the adult who was accompanying them that they were not feeling well, so a medic at the Rossosh railroad station provided them with medical assistance," Markovskaya aid.

Later, 21 children complained to the adult who was accompanying them that they had the same symptoms, and 29 kids were taken to a hospital upon arrival to Moscow. A criminal case was launched under Part 1 Section 238 of the Russian Criminal Code (providing services that do not comply with consumers life and health safety rules). The causes behind the incident are to be determined.