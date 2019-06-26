IS terrorist who plotted attack on crowded urban area neutralized in Russia

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has neutralized a member of the Islamic State terrorist organization, who organized a laboratory to produce explosives and was preparing a terror attack in a crowded place, in the Russian city of Saratov, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS.

"The Federal Security Service foiled preparations for a terror attack planned by a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization to be carried out in crowded places," the press service reported.

The FSB pointed out that "having sworn fealty to the leadership of the terrorist organization and acting under its command, the Russian national purchased means of destruction and components to produce improvised explosive devices in an improvised laboratory for synthesizing explosive substances in <…> Saratov."

"The criminal put up armed arrest resistance and was neutralized by the FSB. Neither officers nor civilians were injured," the FSB noted.

Small arms, munitions, an improvised explosive device, as well as components of some improvised explosive devices are seized, a criminal investigation is launched.