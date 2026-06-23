Russia cuts steel output by 5.4% to 5.6 mln tons in May — WSA

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia declined by 5.4% year-on-year in May 2026 to 5.6 mln metric tons, according to a report by the World Steel Association (WSA).

According to the association's report, China produced 84.4 mln metric tons of steel in May, down 2.7% year-on-year, while India produced 14.1 mln metric tons, up 1.9%. Steel output in Japan increased by 1.7% in May to 7 mln metric tons, while production in the United States rose by 9.2% to 7.5 mln metric tons.

Steel production in May 2026 in Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries totaled 6.7 mln metric tons, down 4.8% year-on-year.

Countries in Asia and Oceania produced 116.2 mln metric tons in May, reducing output by 0.9%. EU countries produced 11.4 mln metric tons of steel, down 0.4% compared with the same period last year.

Steel production in North America increased by 15.6% in May to 10.1 mln metric tons. South American countries produced 3.5 mln metric tons during the reporting period, up 3.7%. Middle Eastern countries produced 3.9 mln metric tons of steel, down 19.4% year-on-year.

Overall, global steel production in May 2026 amounted to 157.9 mln metric tons, down 0.3% compared with the same period a year earlier, the association's report said.

The World Steel Association is one of the world's largest industrial associations. Its member companies account for about 85% of global steel production.