Energy investments decline poses risk for global economy — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The energy investment dip has occurred lately across the globe and it creates risks for the international economy, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There is a risk that investments in the energy sector have become slightly lower in recent years but the balance of supply and demand will not be supported without investments," Novak said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.