Temporary power outage caused by drone attack reported at Zaporozhye NPP last night — IAEA

VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was left without electricity for 20 minutes last night after the only remaining power line was disconnected following a drone attack, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

"For the 17th time during the military conflict, the Zaporozhye NPP temporarily lost off-site power overnight. The power outage was caused by a drone strike on the Nikopolskaya substation on the other side of the Dnieper river from the ZNPP, leading to the temporary disconnection of the site’s only remaining power line for about 20 minutes," the global nuclear watchdog said in a post on X.

According to the IAEA, emergency diesel generators provided electricity to the nuke facility until the line was reconnected. "The incident once again underlines constant dangers to nuclear safety during the war," the post quoted IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi as saying. He reiterated necessity of military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident, the IAEA added.