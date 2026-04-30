Germany facing growing shortage of feedstock, components due to conflict around Iran

BERLIN, April 30. /TASS/. The situation with supplies of raw materials and components to Germany has significantly worsened in view of the conflict in the Middle East, Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research said, citing its poll.

The share of companies declaring a shortage of supplies in April stood at 13.8%, the institute said. This is more than twice the January number of 5.8%. "Supply chains are under noticeable pressure," said Klaus Wohlrabe, the Deputy Director of the Ifo Center for Macroeconomics and Surveys. "The conflict in the Middle East and navigation constraints via the Strait of Hormuz more and more strongly affect supplies of intermediate goods," he noted.

The deficit is primarily experienced in industries with a strong dependence on energy-intensive and petroleum products, the institute said. Almost a third of companies (31.1%) face a shortage of raw materials in the chemical industry. The share of such businesses increased notably to nearly a quarter (22.9%) among rubber and plastics producers. Furthermore, the machinery segment, electrical equipment makers and the automotive industry are also experiencing a shortfall in raw materials and components.

"Recent developments show how dependent the industry is on global supplies of feedstock and energy resources," Wohlrabe said. About a fifth of global oil supplies was regularly transported through the Strait of Hormuz. "Disruptions, especially in the case with petrochemical feedstock, may very swiftly affect the entire value creation chain," Ifo added.