Inter RAO’s electricity generation falls by 2.1% in Q1 2026

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Inter RAO’s electricity generation totaled 35.5 bln kWh in January - March 2026, down 2.1% compared with the same period of 2025, according to the company’s report.

Installed capacity at the end of the Q1 reached 31.3 bln kWh (+0.2%). Installed thermal capacity increased by 0.2% to 25.1 bln kWh.

Electricity generation in Russia declined by 1.8% to 35.13 bln kWh.

Among the key factors affecting performance, Inter RAO cited an increase in installed capacity following the implementation of modernization projects. Heat supply rose by 8.5%, driven by lower average outdoor temperatures in the regions where the company’s plants operate.

Inter RAO is a diversified Russian energy holding comprising companies engaged in electric and thermal power generation, energy trading, electricity retail, power engineering, engineering services, and industry-specific IT. It operates in several countries and is present in more than 30 regions across Russia. Its installed capacity stands at around 31 GW.

The company’s main shareholders are Inter RAO Capital Group (28.88%), Rosneftegaz (26.36%), and Rosseti FGC UES (8.56%), while about 34% of shares are in free float.