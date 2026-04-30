Russia increases electricity exports by 5.8% in three months, cuts imports by 3.7%

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Inter RAO, Russia’s sole electricity export and import operator, increased electricity exports by 5.8% in January - March 2026 to 2.12 bln kWh, the company reported. The bulk of supplies was delivered to Kazakhstan and Georgia.

At the same time, electricity imports declined by 3.7% to 520 mln kWh.

Inter RAO is a diversified Russian energy holding comprising companies engaged in electric and thermal power generation, energy trading, electricity retail, power engineering, engineering services, and industry-specific IT. It operates in several countries and is present in more than 30 regions across Russia. Its installed capacity stands at around 31 GW.

The company’s main shareholders are Inter RAO Capital Group (28.88%), Rosneftegaz (26.36%), and Rosseti FGC UES (8.56%), while about 34% of shares are in free float.