Meeting of key OPEC+ countries will take place on Sunday as planned — deputy PM Novak

MINERALNYE VODY, April 30. /TASS/. The meeting of key OPEC+ countries will take place on Sunday as planned, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"The meeting will take place, yes, of course, everything is according to plan," he said on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

At the meeting the countries intend to assess the potential of OPEC+ to supply the market with oil, Novak said.

The deputy prime minister said he does not know if the United Arab Emirates will participate in the meeting.

"I can't say; you need to ask the OPEC Secretariat about that," he said.

Novak said he would not divulge information about a potential change in quotas.

"I never announce any [possible] decisions we'll make in advance, so let's wait until Sunday," he noted.

Earlier, the Emirates state news agency WAM reported that the UAE had made a decision to exit OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1, 2026. However, the UAE assured that it shares a commitment to stabilizing the global fuel market. Its oil production policy will take into account global supply and demand, WAM stated.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is taking place on April 28-30 at the MinvodyExpo International Exhibition Center in the Stavropol Region.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government, the Economic Development Ministry and the Government of the Stavropol Region. TASS is the forum’s media partner.