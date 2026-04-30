Astana confident in reaching $30 bln trade with Russia — foreign minister

ASTANA, April 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia are steadily moving toward achieving $30 bln in annual bilateral trade, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said during expanded-format talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on an official visit to Astana.

"Economically, Russia is one of our key trade partners and investors in our economy. Last year, our trade turnover exceeded $28 bln. We are confidently moving toward the $30 bln target set by our heads of state," he said.

Kosherbayev added that from 2005 to 2025, Russian investment in Kazakhstan’s economy exceeded $29 bln, while Kazakh investment in Russia amounted to $9 bln. He described the portfolio of joint projects as substantial, covering energy, logistics, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and other sectors.

He also highlighted strong cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in natural resources, climate, and environmental issues.