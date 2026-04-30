Gazprom may reduce investments by 11.3% annually in 2026 — report

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Gazprom Group plans to allocate 2.54 trillion rubles ($33.9 bln) for investments in 2026 against 2.863 trillion rubles ($38.2 bln) in 2025, the company said in its IFRS report.

"Investments to be utilized according to the investment program of the group for 2026 (for gas, oil, power generating, heat generating and other assets) total 2,540,151 bln rubles," Gazprom said.

Gazprom announced earlier a fairly conservative first estimate of parent company’s investments for 2026 totaling 1.1 trillion rubles ($14.7 bln). The figure usually increases subsequently as a result of the approval of new versions of the investment program and the budget by the board of directors.