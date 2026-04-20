Iraq to increase oil exports via Turkey’s Ceyhan port to 500,000 barrels per day

RABAT, April 20. /TASS/. Iraq will soon increase the volume of oil delivered from Kirkuk in the north of the country to the Turkish port of Ceyhan located on the Mediterranean Sea to 500,000 barrels per day, the Iraqi oil ministry reported.

In mid-March, Iraq boosted the daily volume of oil transported from Kirkuk to Ceyhan to 250,000 barrels. On April 6, Iraq began transferring around 90,000 barrels of oil per day from the southern province of Basra to the Kurdistan Region to further transport it via the pipeline to Ceyhan, bringing the total volume of oil delivered via the northern land route to 340,000 barrels.

Bassem Abdul Karim Nasser, head of Basra Oil Company, stated that the forced shift in Iraq’s export strategy and the increased importance of the northern route as a temporary alternative "is due to the need to compensate for disruptions to distribution channels in the south of the country due to the challenging security and operational situation." According to Sky News Arabia, Iraqi oil exports fell by about 80% in March.