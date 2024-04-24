Wildberries expecting turnover growth by 60% in 2024 — CEO

DUBAI, April 24. /TASS/. The turnover of Wildberries stood at more than 2.5 trillion rubles ($27.2 bln) as of the end of 2023 and the increase by about 60% is expected this year, CEO of the Russian marketplace Tatyana Bakalchuk told TASS on the sidelines of the World of Opportunities International Business Forum.

"The turnover amounted to more than 2.5 trillion rubles in 2023. The forecast for 2024 is in place; we plan growth by approximately 60% against 2023," Bakalchuk said.

A more exact forecast will be released closer to the second half of 2024, the chief executive added.