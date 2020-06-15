Media: Hainan's hotels with a higher level of comfort to get bonuses

HAIKOU, June 15. /TASS/. Haikou's hotel qualification commission will evaluate the "star system" of hotels, after which the local administration will financially encourage new tourist complexes with an increased level of comfort, www.hinews.cn reported.

New five-star Haikou hotels will receive a reward from the Haikou government of 1 million yuan (about $ 140,000), four-star hotels - 500,000 yuan (about $ 70,000), and three-star hotels can count on a bonus of 150,000 yuan (about $ 21,000 ) The hotel sector assessment commission will begin its work on July 1 and wrap it up on September 30, 2020. Experts will consider applications for getting "stars" from 12 hotels, as well as conduct an audit of the rating of 18 Haikou hotels with a high level of comfort.

During the check, such indicators as the necessary set of consumer products in the hotel, the emergency management system, technical support of the software, special management methods and other parameters required by the ranking will be taken into account.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

Last year, over 83 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited the island, the province's tourism industry revenue grew by 11% to 105 billion yuan (about $ 14.89 billion).