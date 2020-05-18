Moscow urges Washington to extend New START treaty, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 18./TASS/. Moscow is calling on Washington to decide in favor of extending the New Start treaty, which expires in 2021, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an online lecture covering key topics on US foreign policy for students at MGIMO University on Monday.

"We are running out of time to settle all these relevant issues. Nevertheless, we still have some [time]. And respectively, we are urging [our] US colleagues to opt for extending New START," the diplomat said.

According to Ryabkov, this is necessary to attain a stopgap so as to address the issues of arms control in a relatively calm environment, even by expanding it to bring on new participants in the talks along with aspects related to new technologies on this track.

Ryabkov reiterated that after treaty’s term had passed the halfway mark, Moscow stated that Russia and the US were coming closer to the point where all negotiations concerning nuclear-missile technologies must become multilateral, and these talks will have to factor in all aspects influencing strategic stability. "Of course, missile defense is at the forefront. Much attention here must be paid to the emergence of striking power in space. Apart from this, there are quite a few other aspects without which it would be impossible to develop a new equation on the track of nuclear arms reduction - cyber means, the Prompt Global Strike system, and new technologies for conventional weapons," the diplomat explained.

"Before we get down to this slew of problems and issues, we must have some predictability for the upcoming period. Certainly, existing START treaty gives this predictability. And this treaty envisages possibly extending it for another five years," Ryabkov concluded.

Moscow and Washington signed a nuclear arms reduction accord known as the New START treaty in 2010. It took effect in 2011. Under its terms, either party shall reduce its strategic offensive arms in such a way that by the end of a seven-year period following the moment the treaty takes effect it should have no more than 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched missiles and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads for them and 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM and SLBM launchers and heavy bombers. The treaty shall stay in effect for ten years (up to 2021) unless it is replaced by another agreement by that moment. Or it can be prolonged for no more than five years (until 2026) by mutual consent.