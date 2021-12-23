Encircling Russia is uneasy task but new military bases appear all around, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Encircling Russia is a difficult task but new foreign military bases are appearing all around it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an annual press conference aired live from Moscow’s Manage Hall on Thursday.

"Bases all around - this is true. New weapon systems are also being deployed in the east, in the south, in the north and at sea and, all the more so, in the west. But encircling such a territory as ours is a difficult task. Although modern capabilities, perhaps, allow thinking about that," Putin said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that the United States had encircled Russia with its military bases and was constantly instigating hysteria near the Russian borders.