Armored crossover Hongqi LS7 unveiled at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The Chinese automaker Hongqi presents the armored crossover LS7 at its display at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This is the premium armored crossover Hongqi LS7 with the 4-liter engine. The engine power is 360 HP. This vehicle was developed for senior officials of the Communist Party of China. It undergoes certification in Russia now. It costs 50 mln rubles ($554,400) in China. The premium sedan H9 with the two-liter engine is also presented," Sales Manager of the Avangard Dealership Bogdan Larionov told TASS.

The Hongqi LS7 can appear in the Russian market in 2025.