Arctic business resident to build motel on Yamal

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. A business resident of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region will build a two-storey roadside motel complex at the intersection of Surgut -Salekhard and Kholmogorskoye highways. The complex that will offer a cafe, a chain store and recreation areas will open by the summer of 2027, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"The Yuzhnye Vorota Company, a business resident of the Russian Federation Arctic Zone preferential regime, will build a roadside motel complex at the intersection of the Surgut-Salekhard highway and the Kholmogorskoye highway in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. The business will serve first guests by the summer of 2027. Under an agreement with the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, investments in the project amount to 135.3 million rubles ($1.6 million)," the press service said, adding the motel would have 24 rooms.

The interior will be in a modern style with traditional Yamal elements. "Roadside services are a necessary element to develop the culture of car travel. In the north, where cities are far from each other, they are vitally important: travelers may stay there waiting for better weather conditions, may take a break and have a snack, fix a car, and, if necessary, stay overnight," the press service quoted the company's CEO Pavel Bulatov as saying.

Additionally, by 2026, a new two-story building will appear in downtown Labytnangi, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region to accommodate a fast-food chain restaurant, cafes and consumer services. The project will be implemented by a business resident, Dmitry Treskov, who will invest 76.5 million rubles ($911,000). A catering area with various businesses - from a cozy cafe to fast food - will take the ground floor, and kids' animators and educational areas will be on the first floor.

Arctic business residents have been implementing 929 projects with total investments of 1.3 trillion rubles ($15 billion), and they have created more than 14,000 jobs.