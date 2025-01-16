EAEU exporters will have simpler access to international markets — Russian PM

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. It will become more convenient for producers from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-countries to supply goods to international markets, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a Cabinet meeting.

This refers to ratification of an agreement on a harmonized system of determining the origin of goods exported from the EAEU. The relevant bill was discussed at the meeting today.

"Its entry into force will help to simplify the access to foreign markets for producers of our countries. It will be possible to pass through administrative procedures much quicker - both on account of softening compulsory requirements and also owing to expanding the practice of using digital platforms, making it possible to almost completely do away with provision of hardcopy documents," Mishustin said.

Authorities expect that common mechanisms for exporters from the EU will become operating as early as in the near time.