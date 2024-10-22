IMF lowers China GDP growth forecast to 4.8% in 2024

WASHINGTON, October 22. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its forecast for China's GDP growth rate by 0.2 percentage points (p.p.) to 4.8% in 2024, the IMF said in its report on the prospects for the development of the world economy.

The document notes that IMF experts expect a gradual slowdown in the growth rate of the Chinese economy. Despite the unsatisfactory state of the real estate market and low consumer confidence, growth will slow only slightly - to 4.8% in 2024, largely due to overall export indicators, which turned out to be better than expected, the report said.

The experts left the forecast for China's economic growth in 2025 unchanged at 4.5%. At the same time, the experts noted that recently adopted measures could pose risks to economic growth in the short term.