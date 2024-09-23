Over 2.3 mln foreign tourists have visited Russia since early 2024 — ministry

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. More than 2.3 mln foreign tourists have visited Russia since the beginning of 2024, the press service of the Economic Development Ministry reported citing the head of the ministry’s Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects Nikita Kondratyev.

"Tourism is one of the most dynamically developing sectors of global economy. Russia is becoming increasingly attractive to foreign citizens. More than 2.3 mln foreign tourists have already visited different corners of our country since the beginning of 2024," the report said.

In this regard, Kondratyev noted the importance of promoting new tourist areas and supporting local entrepreneurship for the growth of economic well-being.

The minister has visited the annual meeting of G20 tourism ministers in the Brazilian city of Belem. Apart from G20 nations, representatives of 16 invited countries and international tourist organizations participated in the event. The parties approved the ministerial declaration stating Russia’s priorities and approaches to improvement of the quality of tourist infrastructure, digitalization of tourist products, and the formation of promotion programs.

The event resulted in development of a number of initiatives devoted to issues of sustainable development, professional education and financing of projects in the area of tourism, Kondratyev said. The implementation of those initiatives would facilitate an increase in the contribution of tourism in global GDP, attraction of investment in tourist infrastructure, as well as development of sustainable types of tourism, he added.

The next meeting of G20 tourism ministers will be held in 2025 under South Africa’s chairmanship, according to the ministry.